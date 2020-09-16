Our Mission Statement

SPEAC: Students Promoting Equity in Archaeology and Classics is a community of Classics and Archaeology students, both undergraduate and graduate, who are devoted to making the field more just, equitable, and accessible. We recognize the white supremacist underpinnings, both historical and current, of this field and are dedicated to addressing these wrongs and developing an anti-racist department. We are committed to advocating for justice and creating accessibility for Black, Indigenous, and POC students as well as students from other marginalized and underrepresented backgrounds, including but not limited to FGLI students, LGBTQ+ students, disabled students, etc. We will do so through collaboration with the department and the administration. We will work with the faculty and hold the department (both faculty and students) accountable for creating and maintaining an equitable environment. We uphold the spirit of the Bryn Mawr College Undergraduate Honor Code in our ideals and actions within SPEAC through our Community Agreements.

SPEAC Members ’20-’21

Emily Aguilar ’22, Classical Languages

Julia Billera ’23, Classical Languages

Elise De Biasio ’23, Classical Languages, Italian Studies

Shannon Dunn, PhD candidate, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology

Allison Eckert ’22, Classical Languages

Layla Fistos ’23, Classical Languages, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology

Alix Galumbeck ’21, Classical Cultures and Societies, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology

Elizabeth Hamilton ’23, Undeclared

Olivia Hopewell, PhD candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies

Claire Hylton ’23, Classical Languages

Alyssa Nash ’23, Undeclared

Kristen Patterson, MA candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies

Sarah Rose Santiago ’22, Comparative Literature

Zach Silvia, PhD candidate, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology

Mary Somerville, PhD candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies

If you have any questions, comments, or want to join, email us!