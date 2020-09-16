Our Mission Statement
SPEAC: Students Promoting Equity in Archaeology and Classics is a community of Classics and Archaeology students, both undergraduate and graduate, who are devoted to making the field more just, equitable, and accessible. We recognize the white supremacist underpinnings, both historical and current, of this field and are dedicated to addressing these wrongs and developing an anti-racist department. We are committed to advocating for justice and creating accessibility for Black, Indigenous, and POC students as well as students from other marginalized and underrepresented backgrounds, including but not limited to FGLI students, LGBTQ+ students, disabled students, etc. We will do so through collaboration with the department and the administration. We will work with the faculty and hold the department (both faculty and students) accountable for creating and maintaining an equitable environment. We uphold the spirit of the Bryn Mawr College Undergraduate Honor Code in our ideals and actions within SPEAC through our Community Agreements.
SPEAC Members ’20-’21
Emily Aguilar ’22, Classical Languages
Julia Billera ’23, Classical Languages
Elise De Biasio ’23, Classical Languages, Italian Studies
Shannon Dunn, PhD candidate, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology
Allison Eckert ’22, Classical Languages
Layla Fistos ’23, Classical Languages, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology
Alix Galumbeck ’21, Classical Cultures and Societies, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology
Elizabeth Hamilton ’23, Undeclared
Olivia Hopewell, PhD candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies
Claire Hylton ’23, Classical Languages
Alyssa Nash ’23, Undeclared
Kristen Patterson, MA candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies
Sarah Rose Santiago ’22, Comparative Literature
Zach Silvia, PhD candidate, Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology
Mary Somerville, PhD candidate, Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies