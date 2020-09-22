Update: Summer 2020

SPEAC: Students Promoting Equity in Archaeology & Classics was formed by a group of Bryn Mawr undergraduate and graduate students from the departments of Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies and Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology in late June. Our mission statement can be found here. This summer we’ve worked on a number of projects, including updating the departments’ recruitment strategies, working to diversify colloquia, making digital colloquia more accessible, and creating this website! For more details see our blog post. We’re excited to continue working this fall!