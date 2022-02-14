Artist Spotlight: Shreya Ragavan ’22

Sophomore year, while looking to fulfill my “Inquiry into the Past” requirement, I stumbled upon the Golden Age of Athens course at Haverford. I’d never taken a classics course before, but I loved the Percy Jackson series when I was younger, so I figured I’d give the course a try.

Classics quickly became a source of light in my life. I eagerly looked forward to Athens class each week.

In the spring, I decided to enroll in Elementary Greek in order to fulfill my language requirement. The rest is history.

What aspects of the ancient world do you find inspiring for your work?