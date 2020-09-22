Financial Resources & Tips

Can’t afford textbooks?
- Check if the books for your class are in the libraries; they may be be on reserve!
- Talk to your Dean! The Deans’ Office offers no-interest loans to students to cover the cost of books and supplies.
- Check out the Sportula’s free textbook exchange
Need money to attend a conference, internship, or field school?
- Talk to your department! The Undergraduate Advisor and Graduate Advisor will know what departmental funds are available to sponsor your research and travel.
- Also talk to:
- For undergrads: Eleanor Stanford is the Fellowships Advisor and can help you find specific resources.
- For graduate students: Vanessa Davies is the Associate Director of Institutional Grants and Research Grants Compliance Manager and can help you find specific resources.
These institutions and societies also provide grants and fellowships:
- Society of Classical Studies
- Archaeological Institute of America
- Black Trowel Collective Microgrants
- The Sportula: Microgrants for Classics Students
- Black Scholars Initiative through ASOR