Anti-Racism Student Questionnaire

The school year has just begun and it is a good time to challenge our relationship to (and place within) our academic fields. SPEC has created a self-questionnaire for students of the Ancient Mediterranean World (Classics, Archaeology, etc.) to work through our experiences, expectations, and assumptions within the discipline, and to explore readings and resources about equity and justice in AMW-related studies. Work through it at your own pace, alone or with a friend. Email us with any questions or comments!

Access the questionnaire here.

originally posted September 7, 2020