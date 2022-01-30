Call for Blog Posts!

SPEAC is excited to invite guest posts for our blog! Until now, posts have been written by SPEAC members, but we want to open it up to the community! We are seeking posts from students across the Bi-Co from all departments at the undergraduate and graduate levels. These posts should have a read-time of about 2-10 minutes and be understandable for a general audience. Topics can be classics and archeology related generally, but we’re especially interested in topics relating to equity and social justice in some way.



Here are some examples of topics and formats that would be good:

A quick introduction to a topic you’re interested in

A reaction to an article

A review of a myth-based movie or novel

An interview with a scholar and/or activist (including your favorite prof!)

A write-up about a BIPOC scholar in our fields

Study tips for FGLI students

A list of resources tailored to BIPOC students studying the ancient world

An opinion piece about some aspect of our fields and social justice

A creative piece: visual art, poetry, whatever you can think of!

Etc.!

This is a non-exhaustive list, so if you have an idea that isn’t covered here just send it our way and we’ll see what we can do! All submissions will be peer-reviewed by one or more SPEAC members, who will then publish it on the blog under that author’s name. We want this to be an opportunity for you to practice writing for the public and soft peer review– and did we mention this can add to your online presences and CV? This is a rolling deadline, meaning that submissions are always open!



Please send all submissions to brynmawrspeac@gmail.com with the subject line “SPEAC Blog Submission.” Feel free to ask us any questions at that address or reach out to any SPEAC member you know!